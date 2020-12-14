Tail-end of frontal system affects eastern section of N. Luzon

Rest of N. Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the easterlies.

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.