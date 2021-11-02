Tail-end of frontal system affecting Visayas, the northern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting Visayas and the northern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Central and Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Western Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao, according to PAGASA, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The northern and eastern section of Luzon, and eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.