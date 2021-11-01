Tail-end of frontal system affecting Visayas, northern section of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of the frontal system is affecting Visayas and the northern section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Western Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The weather bureau said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, and the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.