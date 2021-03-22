Tail-end of frontal system affecting Northern Luzon

Rest of PHL affected by easterlies

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country.

As a result, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies and light rains.

The rest of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora province will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.