Tail-end of frontal system affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan, Apayao and Ilocos Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

According to PAGASA, extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.