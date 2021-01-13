Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Western and Central Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

According to PAGASA, moderate to strong winds will prevail over those areas and over Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands.

These areas will have moderate to very rough seas.

Light to moderate winds, on the other hand, will prevail over Visayas.

The island group will have slight to moderate seas.