Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas

Northeast monsoon affecting rest of Luzon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail along these areas, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, PAGASA said.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds, on the other hand, will prevail over the rest of Visayas.

The rest of Visayas, PAGASA said, will have slight to moderate seas.