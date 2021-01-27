Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern sections of S. Luzon, Visayas

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its afternoon bulletin that the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Flashfloods or landslides during to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, and the rest of the country partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

According to PAGASA, the northern and eastern sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.