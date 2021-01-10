Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern section of Visayas

PAGASA says Luzon affected by northeast monsoon, too

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are possible.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Western Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time, due to localized thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon, and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.