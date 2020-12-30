Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon

Northern and Central Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, light to moderate rains are being experienced over Apayao (Flora, Luna, Pudtol and Santa Marcela), Cagayan (Abulug, Allacapan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Buguey, Camalanuigan, Claveria, Gonzaga, Pamplona, Eastern Peñablanca, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Santa Praxedes and Sanchez Mira).

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for one to two hours.

Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Eastern and Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

These areas, PAGASA said, will have moderate to rough coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds, on the other hand, will prevail over the rest of Visayas, which will have slight to moderate seas.