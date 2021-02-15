Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern section of S. Luzon, Visayas

Northeast monsoon also affecting rest of Luzon

(Eagle News) — The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters, while Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.