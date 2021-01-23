Tail-end of frontal system affecting eastern section of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The tail-end of a frontal system is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos region, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.