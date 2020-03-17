Taguig announces lockdown as precaution vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano has ordered a “lockdown” of Taguig City as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease.
In a post on its official Facebook page, Taguig said the “lockdown” was “for the safety of our citizens and stakeholders” and to help contain the spread of the disease.
Effective midnight, Taguig said only the delivery of basic goods and supplies will be allowed.
“The Local Government assures the people of Taguig that they will be taken care of. Supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores and banks shall remain open,” the local government said.
Taguig said small groceries and sari-sari stores will be allowed to operate under “strict barangay monitoring and social distancing rules,” adding the local government was working to “help small groceries and sari-sari stores to have a working supply chain.”
The local government will also distribute backpack sprayers and disinfectants to all barangays for sanitation.
For those who are unable to access supplies in their immediate areas, Taguig said it was “working with transportation groups and the barangays to establish point-to-point service and a community pick-up and drop-off designated areas.”
“Taguig City will also release aid to barangays to help them fight this COVID-19 pandemic. Barkers continue to make rounds in the city to remind the public to stay home, practice precautions against COVID-19 and to call the city’s COVID-19 hotline for queries and concerns,” Taguig said.
The city government said it would take care of the essential needs of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who are designated as Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) or Persons Under Investigation (PUIs).
“Please call our COVID-19 hotline at 8789-3200 or 09664194510 and our medical team will assist you,” Taguig said.
“Stay home. Do not panic. There are enough food and supplies for basic necessities,” Taguig added.