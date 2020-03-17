Taguig announces lockdown as precaution vs COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano has ordered a “lockdown” of Taguig City as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Taguig said the “lockdown” was “for the safety of our citizens and stakeholders” and to help contain the spread of the disease.

Effective midnight, Taguig said only the delivery of basic goods and supplies will be allowed.

“The Local Government assures the people of Taguig that they will be taken care of. Supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores and banks shall remain open,” the local government said.

Taguig said small groceries and sari-sari stores will be allowed to operate under “strict barangay monitoring and social distancing rules,” adding the local government was working to “help small groceries and sari-sari stores to have a working supply chain.”