Taal volcano continues intense activity; alert level 4 still hoisted

(Eagle News)-An alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal volcano as its intense activity continued on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said the Philippine Seismic Network plotted 725 volcanic earthquakes since 1 p.m., January 12.

Of these, PHIVOLCS said 176 registered at magnitudes 1.2 to 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I to V.

Since 5 a.m. on January 21 until 6 a.m. today, there were six volcanic earthquakes plotted, registered at magnitudes 1.5 to 2.4 with no felt event.

PHIVOLCS said the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the PSN, on the other hand, recorded 481 volcanic earthquakes including eight low-frequency earthquakes.

Activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours, PHIVOLCS said, has been characterized by weak emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high from the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 153 tons per day.

“Such intense activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reiterated a total evacuation from Taal volcano island and from high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius from Taal main crater and from along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed.

Based on PAGASA wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below three km, ash will be drifted to the municipalities west and southwest of the main crater, but if a major eruption occurs during the day and the eruption column exceeds 5 km, ash will also be drifted over the eastern part of Laguna, and some parts of Rizal and Marinduque, PHIVOLCS said.

Residents around the volcano were advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall, while civil aviation authorities were told to advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal volcano.