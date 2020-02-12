Taal still on alert level 3; steam emissions, seismic activity continue

(Eagle News)–An alert level 3 remains hoisted over Taal as its steam emissions and seismic activity continue.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 67 tons per day on February 11.

PHIVOLCS said Taal Volcano Network recorded 101 volcanic earthquakes including four low-frequency events.

“These earthquakes signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions can still occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lakeshores.”

It also recommended that entry into the Taal Volcano Island as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for “damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were also advised to “observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS added.