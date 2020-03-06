SWS: President Duterte admin gets excellent net satisfaction rating, 81% of Filipinos satisfied with gov’t

(Eagle News)–The net satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte’s government climbed up to an excellent in December, with 81 percent of Filipinos satisfied with its performance, the Social Weather Stations said.

According to the SWS, based on the December 13 to 16, 2019 survey, the +73 net satisfaction rating, with only 12% neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, and 7% dissatisfied, was up by 6 points from the very good +67 the administration got in September 2019.

It matches the record-high excellent +73 in June 2019.

The SWS said out of 16 specific performance subjects rated, the net satisfaction ratings of the Duterte Administration were very good on 7 subjects: Helping the poor (+64), fighting terrorism (+61), providing information needed by the citizens to properly examine what the government is doing (+58), having clear policies (+56), developing a healthy economy (+53), reconciling with Muslim rebels (+51), and protecting the freedom of the press (+50).

It was good on six subjects: Fighting crimes (+49), reconciling with communist rebels (+48), foreign relations (+47), acting according to what the people want (+45), defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+32), and eradicating graft and corruption (+31).

It was moderate on ensuring that no family will ever be hungry (+29), recovering the ”hidden wealth” stolen (+25), and fighting inflation (+12).

The SWS said the rise in the net satisfaction rating was due to increases in the net satisfaction ratings in all areas, Balance Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and Metro Manila, all at an excellent.

The administration also got excellent ratings in both rural and urban areas, and among members of Classes D and E.

Members of Class ABC gave the administration a very good rating.

The SWS said the survey was made possible by face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.