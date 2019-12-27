SWS: 96 percent of Filipinos welcoming the New Year with hope

(Eagle News) — Ninety-six percent of Filipinos are welcoming the New Year with hope, a recent Social Weather Stations found.

According to the poll conducted from December 13-16, the 96 percent was higher than the 92 percent recorded in 2018, and ties the record-high level first registered in 2017.

The SWS said the increase was due to spikes in New Year hope registered in all areas except Mindanao–in Balance Luzon,99 percent; Visayas, 97 percent; Metro Manila, 96 percent; and in Mindanao 90 percent.

According to the pollster, New Year hope in Balance Luzon was a new record-high, surpassing the previous record of 97% in 2017, 2016, and 2013.

The 97 percent in the Visayas was also a record-high, and was the same as the one recorded in 2010.

“The Visayas saw the biggest year-on-year recovery (by 18 points) among all the areas,” the SWS said.

The SWS said New Year hope in Metro Manila matches the record-high levels achieved in 2017, 2011, and 2010.

The figure recorded in Mindanao, however, was a decrease, from the 94 percent registered in 2018.

The Fourth Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey made use of face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.