SWS: 89 percent of Filipinos worried about catching COVID-19

(Eagle News)– More than 80 percent of Filipinos are worried about catching COVID-19, a recent Social Weather Stations survey found.

According to the survey conducted from April 28 to May 2, the 89 percent of adults who are worried is two points below the record-high 91 percent recorded in November 2020, but still higher than the 85 percent recorded in September 2020 and July 2020.

“Compared to past SWS surveys, worry about catching Covid-19 is much greater than worries about catching previous viruses such as Ebola, Swine Flu, Bird Flu, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS),” the SWS said.

Worry about catching the virus is high in all areas, with 92 percent “a great deal/somewhat worried” in the Visayas, 90 percent “a great deal/somewhat worried” in Mindanao, and 88 percent “a great deal/somewhat worried” in Balance Luzon.

According to the survey, a whopping 85 percent are also “a great deal/somewhat worried” about getting sick with COVID-19 in Metro Manila.

“The worst is yet to come”

Based on the survey, the percentage of Filipinos who believe “the worst is yet to come” also rose to 49 percent in May, from the 31 percent recorded in November 2020.

This is the highest percent since the 57 recorded in July 2020, the SWS said.

The percentage of those fearing the worst is highest in Balance Luzon at 54 percent, followed by Metro Manila at 50 percent, the Visayas at 49 percent, and Mindanao at 38 percent.

“Compared to November 2020, those fearing ‘the worst is yet to come’ rose by 28 points in Metro Manila (from 22%), by 23 points in Balance Luzon (from 31%), by 17 points in the Visayas (from 32%), and by 3 points in Mindanao (from 35%),” the SWS said.

On the other hand, those saying “the worst is behind us” are highest in Mindanao, at 62 percent, followed by the Visayas at 51 percent, Metro Manila at 49 percent, and Balance Luzon at 45 percent.

According to the pollster, compared to November 2020, though, those saying “the worst is behind us” fell by 29 points in Metro Manila from 78 percent, by 24 points in Balance Luzon from 69 percent, by 16 points in the Visayas from 67 percent, and by 3 points in Mindanao from 65 percent.

The First Quarter 2021 Social Weather Survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide.

The breakdown of the sample is as follows: 300 in Balance Luzon, 300 in Metro Manila, 300 in the Visayas, and 300 in Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages and ±6% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.