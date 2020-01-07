SWS: 78 percent of Filipinos believe there are ninja cops

(Eagle News) — Seventy-eight percent of Filipinos believe there are ninja cops, a recent Social Weather Stations survey found.

The Fourth Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey, which was fielded from December 13 to 16, 2019, found that 7 percent do not believe the accusation, while 15% are undecided.

According to the survey, net belief that there are ninja cops is highest in Metro Manila, at +77.

This was followed by Balance Luzon at +71, the Visayas at +69, and Mindanao at +65.

The SWS said the proportion of those who say there are many ninja cops among members of the police force is highest in Metro Manila, at 79%.

This was followed by Balance Luzon at 70%, the Visayas at 68% and Mindanao at 53%.

The fourth quarter 2019 survey made use of face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.