SWS: 75% of Filipinos satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance

(Eagle News) — Seventy-five percent of Filipinos are satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance, the latest Social Weather Stations survey found.

According to the survey conducted from December 12 to 16, 2021 using face-to-face interviews, this was an increase of 8 points from the 67 percent satisfied in September.

The December survey showed only 9 percent were undecided, and 15 percent were dissatisfied, yielding a net satisfaction rating of +60, classified by SWS as very good.

The pollster said the President’s 8-point rise in overall net satisfaction rating was due to increases in net ratings in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon, now at very good from good, combined with steady net ratings of excellent in Mindanao and good in the Visayas.

In urban areas, the SWS said the President’s net satisfaction rating rose to very good, up by 15 points from +49 to +64.

Rural net satisfaction, meanwhile, stayed at very good, hardly moving from +55 to +56.

His rating was also up among both men and women and across age groups, ranging from good to very good.

In all educational groups except for non-elementary graduates, the President’s rating also rose, ranging from very good to excellent.

Among non-elementary graduates, the chief executive’s rating remained at good, although this was down by 11 points from the September survey, from +48 to +37.

The results of the Fourth Quarter 2021 Social Weather Survey were based on face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±2.6% for national percentages, and ±5.2% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.