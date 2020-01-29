SWS: 39 percent of Filipinos said their lives improved in last 12 months

(Eagle News) –Over 30 percent of Filipinos said their lives improved in the last 12 months, a Social Weather Stations survey found.

The SWS said the 39 percent of Filipinos who said this, as opposed to the 21 percent of Filipinos who said their lives worsened yielded a net gainers score of +18.

The net gainers score, or the result of subtracting those who said their lives improved and those who said it worsened, the SWS said, was a 7-point increase from the score in September 2019.

According to the SWS, the 7-point increase was due to increases of ten points in Balance Luzon, seven points in Visayas, 4 points in Metro Manila and one point in Mindanao.

The net gainers score, he said, also rose in all education groups.

The December 2019 SWS survey was conducted from December 13 to 16, 2019 using face-to-face interviews of 1200 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at +-3 percent for national percentages, and +-6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.