SWS: 17% of Filipino families rated themselves “not poor” in latest poll

(Eagle News) — Seventeen percent of Filipino families rated themselves not poor in the latest Social Weather Stations survey.

According to the SWS, based on the results of the poll conducted from April 28 to May 2, 2021, 49 percent, on the other hand, rated themselves as mahirap or poor, and 33 percent placed themselves on the borderline.

The SWS said this was similar to its findings in November 2020 when only 16 percent felt not poor, 48 percent felt poor, and 36 percent felt borderline poor.

Self-rated Not Poor decline in NCR

In Metro Manila, in particular, the pollster said those who rated themselves not poor declined, now at 30 percent from the 42 percent reported in November 2020.

The self-rated borderline-poor and poor are now at 31 percent and 39 percent, respectively, also down from the 14 percent and 45 percent reported last year.

“Metro Manila is the only area where the proportion of families feeling Not Poor fell,” the SWS said.

Outside Metro Manila, the SWS said the self-rated poor are now at 45 percent, up from the 42 percent registered in November 2020.

The self-rated borderline-poor and not poor are at 31 percent and 24 percent, respectively, from the 39 percent and 24 percent reported last year.

In the Visayas, the poll found the self-rated poor, borderline poor, and not poor were at 56 percent, 39 percent, and 5 percent, respectively, compared to the 60 percent, 35 percent, and 6 percent in November 2020.

Methodology

The First Quarter 2021 Social Weather Survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide, with a breakdown of the sample as follows: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Sampling error margins were pegged at ±3% for national percentages and ±6% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.