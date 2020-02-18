Suspected high-ranking NPA official nabbed in Pampanga

(Eagle News) — A suspected high-ranking New People’s Army official was arrested in Pampanga on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Philippine National Police said Rodolfo Canda Salas, 72, also known as Commander Bilog, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 Presiding Judge Honorable Thelma Bunyi-Medina.

The warrant was in connection with the 2006 discovery of a mass grave in Inopacan, Leyte.

The grave supposedly contained the remains of victims of a Communist purge in the 1980s.