Super Typhoon “Mawar” further intensifies over Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — Super Typhoon “Mawar” has further intensified over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of its eye was so far located 1,840 km east of Southeastern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 205 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 250 kph.

“Mawar” is currently moving westward at 20 kph.

Earlier, PAGASA said “Mawar” is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday evening (May 26) or on Saturday morning (May 27).

“Mawar” is forecast to reach its peak intensity within 24 to 36 hours.

According to PAGASA, “Mawar” may bring heavy rains which may trigger flooding or rain-induced landslides over Northern Luzon beginning late Sunday (May 28) or on Monday (May 29).

In addition, strong to storm-force conditions may be experienced over extreme Northern Luzon, while strong to gale-force conditions are possible over the northern and eastern portions of Northern Luzon mainland.

The weather bureau said “Mawar” is also forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon, potentially bringing rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas beginning Sunday (May 28) or Monday (May 29).

“Mawar” is forecast to decelerate on Sunday as it begins to move closer towards the waters east of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The center of Mawar’s eye is forecast to be within 300 km of the Batanes-Babuyan archipelago by early next week during the slowdown period, PAGASA said.