Super Typhoon “Mawar” enters PAR; is now called “Betty”

(Eagle News)–Super typhoon “Mawar” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is now called “Betty.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of the tropical cyclone was situated 1320 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 240 kph.

PAGASA said it is moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

“Betty” is expected to bring rainfall over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao on early Monday and Tuesday morning.

In areas that will not be affected by “Betty,” monsoon rains are possible, PAGASA said.

These are particularly forecast over the western sections of Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The enhanced southwest monsoon may bring strong breeze to near-gale conditions with intermittent gusts beginning late Sunday or early Monday over Visayas, the eastern portions of eastern and Central Luzon, and the northern and eastern portions of Mindanao.

PAGASA said in anticipation of possible strong breeze to gale-force conditions, wind signals may be hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon tonight or tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said “Betty” is forecast to remain a super typhoon over the weekend.