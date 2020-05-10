Summer remedial classes start today, May 11, but only through distance learning, says DepEd memo

(Eagle News) – The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued guidelines on the conduct of summer classes for 2020, to take effect starting Monday, May 11.

Under DepEd Memorandum No. 051 s. 2020, “distance learning modality” shall be utilized in the conduct of summer classes, in compliance with the government’s order to suspend physical classes during the quarantine period.

“For Summer 2020, the conduct of remedial, enrichment, and advancement classes shall start on May 11, 2020 and shall end after the completion of the six-week period”, the DepEd memorandum said.

Schools may also opt to shorten the conduct of remedial and advancement classes, or to extend enrichment classes until the start of school year 2020-2021 in August.

The DepEd also required schools that wish to offer summer remedial and advancement classes to submit a letter of request to their Schools Division Office.

– Learning without health peril –

Under the guidelines, remediation classes are mandated for grade school or senior high school students who received a grade lower than 75 in any subject, while enrichment classes may be offered on a voluntary basis to students who received low grades.

Advancement classes may also be offered to senior high school students who would like to pursue their work immersion or take advance subjects prior to the start of the school year.

“In delivering distance learning, Modular Learning in print or digital format shall be adopted using Self-Learning Modules (SLMs) or Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM) self-instructional modules”, the memorandum stated.

Schools were advised to consider the student’s access to home-based internet before utilizing available online platforms, while students who have internet connectivity were encouraged to access the DepEd Commons website for enrichment activities and interactive resources.

“Attainment of learning standards without putting anyone’s health in peril shall remain top priority of the Department”, the DepEd said.

Eagle News Service