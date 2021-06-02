Storm signals still raised over parts of Luzon as “Dante” moves over Northern Zambales coastal waters

(Eagle News) — Storm signals remain hoisted over parts of Luzon as “Dante” moves over the coastal waters of Northern Zambales.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Zambales and the western portion of Pangasinan (Infanta, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Dasol) are under Signal No. 2, with the tropical storm situated over Santa Cruz.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following areas:

The central portion of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Binmaley, San Carlos City, Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Malasiqui, Basista, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, San Fabian, Mapandan, San Jacinto, Dagupan City, Calasiao)

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

the western portion of Bulacan (City of Malolos, Calumpit, Paombong, Hagonoy, Bulacan, Pulilan, Plaridel, Guiguinto), the western portion of Cavite (Tanza, Trece Martires City, Indang, Alfonso, Rosario, Cavite City, Noveleta

City of General Trias, Naic, Maragondon, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Magallanes, Ternate), the western portion of Batangas (Calatagan, Lian, Nasugbu, Tuy, Balayan)

Lubang Island

PAGASA said “Dante” is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, gustiness up to 90 kph, with a central pressure of 998 hPa.

It is moving north northwestward at 25 kph and is expected to turn more northward over the West Philippine Sea.

After turning to the northeast tomorrow morning, “Dante” will move over the Bashi Channel (in the Luzon Strait) close to the southern coast of Taiwan, PAGASA said, and is forecast to be downgraded into a tropical depression in the next 12 hours and into a remnant low by Saturday morning.

According to the weather bureau, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Palawan including Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands.

“Under these conditions, scattered (becoming widespread in areas with significant antecedent rainfall) flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where TCWS No. 2 is in effect, which means sea travel is risky for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas are expected over the seaboard of areas where Signal No. 1 is in effect, the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the remaining seaboards of CALABARZON, the remaining seaboards of Mindoro Provinces, the seaboard of Marinduque, and the western seaboard of Romblon.