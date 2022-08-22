Storm signals raised over parts of Luzon as “Florita” intensifies into tropical storm

(Eagle News) — Storm signals have been raised over parts of Luzon as “Florita” intensified into a tropical storm while moving over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following storm signals are in place over these areas:

Signal No. 2:

The eastern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana)

the eastern and central portions of Isabela (Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, City of Cauayan, Alicia, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Dinapigue), the extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Signal No. 1:

The rest of Cagayan

the rest of Isabela

the rest of Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

the northern portion of Polillo Island (Panukulan, Burdeos)

PAGASA said, so far, the center of “Florita” was based 215 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is moving west southwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.

Moderate to heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

In the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon will bring monsoon rains over Southern Luzon and Western Visayas.

Tropical Storm “Florita” will continue moving generally west southwestward or westward in the next 12 hours before turning west northwestward or northwestward late evening.