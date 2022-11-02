State of calamity declared over four regions due to “Paeng”

(Eagle News) — A state of calamity has been declared over four regions–Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao—due to “Paeng.”

President Bongbong Marcos made the declaration by virtue of Proclamation No. 84.

The state of calamity shall remain in effect for six months unless lifted by the President.

In making the declaration, the President noted the “loss of lives, destruction of property, damage to agriculture and critical infrastructures, and disruption of means and livelihood and normal way of life of the populations.”

With the declaration, the release of calamity response funds can now be expedited.

The declaration also ensures the control of prices for basic goods and commodities in the areas covered by the state of calamity.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said 121 deaths have so far been reported due to “Paeng.”