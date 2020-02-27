State of calamity declared over Calabarzon due to Taal eruption

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity over Calabarzon due to the effects brought by the eruption of Taal in the region.

The President made the declaration covering Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon in Proclamation 906 he signed on Feb. 21.

The declaration, which will expedite the government’s rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, will last for a year unless lifted.

It came weeks after the phreatic eruption of the volcano that resulted in the displacement of thousands of residents.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has so far downgraded to 2 the alert level of Taal.