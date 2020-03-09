St. Luke’s: One COVID-19 patient transferred to gov’t hospital

(Eagle News) — St. Luke’s Medical Center on Monday, March 9, said one of the two patients who turned out positive for the novel coronavirus has been transferred by the Department of Health to a government hospital.

In a statement, St. Luke’s said the transfer from its Quezon City hospital was made “promptly” as soon as test results turned out positive, even as the medical institution noted that it has “always been equipped to handle and contain such cases.”

The other patient in St. Luke’s Taguig has been isolated.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and care of all our patients and healthcare workers following the protocols determined and set by our infectious disease specialists,” St. Luke’s said.

The Philippines has confirmed ten COVID-19 cases so far.