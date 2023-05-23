Southwesterly windflow affecting western sections of S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwesterly windflow is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Palawan will, as a result, have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, according to the weather bureau, the typhoon it has been monitoring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is now 2,300 kilometers east of Visayas.