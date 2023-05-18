Southwesterly windflow affecting western section of Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwesterly windflow is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services and Administration said, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.