Southwest monsoon to bring rains across PHL

(Eagle News) — Rains are expected across the country today, July 30, due to the southwest monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in particular are expected over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan group of Islands, Isabela, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Palawan and Mindoro Provinces.

Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the rest of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, the rest of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula will also have the same weather conditions.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.