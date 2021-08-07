Southwest monsoon still affecting Luzon and Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is still affecting Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Ilocos Region, Zambales, Benguet, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.