Southwest monsoon, LPA to bring cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers in parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Group of Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it was also monitoring a low pressure area, which was now 555 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

As a result, PAGASA said the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the Visayas, which will have slight to moderate seas.