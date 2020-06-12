Southwest monsoon affects western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The entire Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Mindanao and Visayas will have light to moderate winds, while the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have moderate seas.