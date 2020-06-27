Southwest monsoon affects S. Luzon, Visayas, parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result,Western and Central Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Parts of Mindanao such as Zamboanga Peninsula and BARMM will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms too.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Eastern Visayas will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds in parts of Mindanao, Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will prevail.

PAGASA said these areas will have slight seas.