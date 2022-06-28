Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was also estimated 305 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, or 760 kilometers northeast of Legazpi City, Albay.

As a result, PAGASA said the entire Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Marinduque.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said these areas will have slight to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.