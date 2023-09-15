Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.