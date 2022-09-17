Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon  is affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, and Negros Occidental, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.