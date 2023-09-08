Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are also possible, PAGASA said.

The entire country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.