Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batangas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.