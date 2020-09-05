Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Central, Southern Luzon

Tyhoon “Haishen” out of PAR

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Haishen” is outside the Philippine Area of responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon, however, is affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will therefore have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The northern and eastern sections of Northern Luzon, on the other hand, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.