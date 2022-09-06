Southwest monsoon affecting western sections of Central, Southern Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Zambales, Bataan, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression it was monitoring outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is now located 1,565 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.