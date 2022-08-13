Southwest monsoon affecting western section of S. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

PAGASA said the western section of the country is also expected to experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country is expected to have light to moderate winds.

Light to moderate coastal waters are also expected.