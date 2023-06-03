Southwest monsoon affecting western section of PHL

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Occidental Mindoro and northern Palawan, including Calamian Islands, will experience monsoon rains as a result.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Cavite, the rest of Mimaropa, and Western Visayas, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.