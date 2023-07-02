Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, as a result, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country, will also experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.