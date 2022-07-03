Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes and Babuyan Islands, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The northern and western sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.