Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Northern, Central Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The western section of Luzon, PAGASA said, will also have the same conditions.

The western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds.

Moderate to rough coastal waters are also expected in those areas.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.